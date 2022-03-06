Advertisement

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.(Andrew Zimmerman/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Police say a second was wounded in the shooting, which happened around 2 p.m. in the area of E. 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City.

Both victims were found inside a vehicle in the area.

The second victim is listed in stable condition.

There’s no immediate information about potential suspects.

If you have any information about this case or any other case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest.

