Looking back: Highlights from 22 high school basketball playoff games across the Kansas City metro area

By Jared Koller, Adam Orduna, Neal Jones and Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- For student-athletes across the Kansas City metro area, this was one of the most important weeks of the year: The start of playoff basketball.

No station brought more high school basketball highlights this week than KCTV5.

Here’s a look back at 22 playoff games this week in the metro.

We’ll have more coverage this week as some of Kansas City’s best teams compete at the state level in Kansas and Missouri to bring home the hardware.

