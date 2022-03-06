Advertisement

Local psychologists discuss trauma created by shootings like those at Olathe East

Families in Olathe and all across the metro are having important conversations this weekend in the aftermath of yesterday's shooting at Olathe East High School.
By Morgan Mobley and Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Families in Olathe and all across the metro are having important conversations this weekend in the aftermath of yesterday’s shooting at Olathe East High School.

Carron Montgomery and Caroline Danda are two local moms and mental health experts. They know it can be overwhelming to addresss a traumatic incident like this with your child.

KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley has more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball in the dark
Looking back: Highlights from 22 high school basketball playoff games across the Kansas City metro area
Looking back: Highlights from 22 high school basketball playoff comes across the Kansas City metro a
The Kansas City metro came out in full force to Lake Olathe to take a colder than normal plunge...
Annual Polar Plunge, the Special Olympics' biggest fundraiser, kicked off Saturday
The Kansas City metro came out in full force to Lake Olathe to take a colder than normal plunge...
Annual Polar Plunge, the Special Olympics’ biggest fundraiser, kicked off Saturday
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes up to shoot over Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the...
Big 12 Men’s Tournament brackets set for Kansas City