Advertisement

KC police investigating fatal shooting on N Illinois

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene in Walpole(WCAX)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died after an overnight shooting in Kansas City.

Police were called to the 11800 block of N Illinois around 11 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance involving a weapon. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

At the scene, police found an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. EMS responded to the scene and declared the woman deceased.

A person has been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Olathe firefighter was killed in a crash this weekend in Colorado, according to the Olathe...
Department: Olathe firefighter killed in crash while in Colorado
A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
Generic graphic.
One killed, two seriously injured in crash on Ward Parkway
Basketball in the dark
Looking back: Highlights from 22 high school basketball playoff games across the Kansas City metro area