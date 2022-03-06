KC police investigating fatal shooting on N Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died after an overnight shooting in Kansas City.

Police were called to the 11800 block of N Illinois around 11 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance involving a weapon. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

At the scene, police found an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. EMS responded to the scene and declared the woman deceased.

A person has been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.

