FORECAST: Winter weather advisory in place for counties north of downtown Kansas City

Rain and a few storms will continue to fill into the area this evening. As temperatures remain above freezing all precipitation will be in liquid form.

Once we get down below 32 degrees is when we’ll finally see the transition from rain/mix to snow.

So far 1-2″ on the table for areas in the advisory. It’s certainly possible we could see higher accumulations if the cold air gets here sooner.

Snow should be long gone before sunrise, but the roads will probably be a mess during the morning drive. Grace if you’re reading this, I’m sorry in advance!

Dry and chilly for the middle of the week. Thursday looks to be the next chance we see another storm system impact the region. Go figure, another Thursday storm.

There could be an additional wave that comes in Friday but only one model predicts this to happen. Then we warm up by the end of next weekend!

