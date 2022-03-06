Advertisement

FORECAST: Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much colder air has settled in after yesterday’s storm system has pulled east of town. We’ll start this morning in the 20s and 30s - much colder than the 76° we enjoyed yesterday afternoon! We’ll warm into the mid-40s, but this afternoon will see a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm towards the south side of the metro. Colder air continues to move in and we could see some of the rain change over to a winter mix and even snow by late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Accumulation of a dusting to 1.5″ is possible. If you have plans late tonight, there could be a few slick spots. We’ll be watching the winter weather closely and how it may impact Monday’s morning commute. Monday looks to be a brisk day, with temperatures struggling into the 30s with a stronger NW wind. Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Our next system looks to swing through on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain, maybe some snow and colder air for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Once we get down below 32 degrees is when we'll finally see the transition from rain/mix to snow.
FORECAST: Winter weather advisory in place for counties north of downtown Kansas City
Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday
FORECAST: Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday
Scattered thunderstorms will continue to race across the area this evening. A tornado watch is...
FORECAST: As severe thunderstorms leave viewing area, colder temperatures arrive on Sunday
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday with a chance of rain