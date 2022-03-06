Department: Olathe firefighter killed in crash while in Colorado

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- An Olathe firefighter was killed in a crash this weekend in Colorado, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

The department said Joe Messina was off-duty when the crash happened.

He was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we feel the loss of one of our own. While off-duty and traveling in Colorado, Firefighter Joe Messina tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident,” the Olathe Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook. (Firefighter) Messina was no stranger to service as he was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard. Our prayers and thoughts are with Joe’s wife, family, friends and fellow firefighters and soldiers.”

Services have not been announced.

