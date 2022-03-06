Advertisement

Department: Olathe firefighter killed in crash while in Colorado

An Olathe firefighter was killed in a crash this weekend in Colorado, according to the Olathe Fire Department.(Olathe Fire Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- An Olathe firefighter was killed in a crash this weekend in Colorado, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

The department said Joe Messina was off-duty when the crash happened.

He was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we feel the loss of one of our own. While off-duty and traveling in Colorado, Firefighter Joe Messina tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident,” the Olathe Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook. (Firefighter) Messina was no stranger to service as he was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard. Our prayers and thoughts are with Joe’s wife, family, friends and fellow firefighters and soldiers.”

Services have not been announced.

Posted by City of Olathe Fire Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

