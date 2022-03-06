Big 12 Men’s Tournament brackets set for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament’s schedule has been announced.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the top-seeded team in the tournament. On Thursday, they will take on the winner of Wednesday’s game between Kansas State and West Virginia.

Kansas State and West Virginia will tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

All games will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Opening round games:

WEDNESDAY

(8) Kansas State vs (9) West Virginia, 6 p.m. tip

THURSDAY

(4) Texas vs (5) TCU, 11:30 a.m.

K-State/West Virginia winner vs. (1) Kansas, 2 p.m.

(7) Oklahoma vs (2) Baylor, 6 p.m.

(6) Iowa State vs (3) Texas Tech, 8:20 p.m.

Full bracket:

