Annual Polar Plunge, the Special Olympics’ biggest fundraiser, kicked off Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro came out in full force to Lake Olathe to take a colder than normal plunge for a good cause.

Many including kicked off their morning with a special plunge, The Polar Plunge. Which, by the name, you can probably imagine the water isn’t room temperature.

“Colder than I expected,” says Wallace Burkett a plunge participant.

“Cold but good it was a lot of fun,” says Lauren Proehl.

“The water was extremely cold. We did it last year as well and I felt that it was a lot colder this year, but it was fun,” says Rhoan Murdock.

What made it even more fun was putting your body to the challenge for a great cause: Supporting the Special Olympics athletes of Kansas.

“Just for it being a good cause for Special Olympics. That’s really the only reason you can talk me into doing anything too dumb,” says Burkett.

Year after year the event happens here in the metro and around the country, and year after year the turnout keeps growing.

“We’ve had a fantastic turnout the community supports us really well,” says Chris Burt. the Chief Operating Officer of the Polar Plunge.

Today’s event was emceed by KCTV5′s very own Carolyn Long and former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.