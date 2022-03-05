‘We are a family’: Olathe superintendent issues video message to students, families

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- “Now, more than ever, we need to rally together.”

Olathe Schools Superintendent Brent Yeager published a video message after a shooting injured a school resource officer and administrator on Friday.

Yeager thanked police, first responders and Johnson County MedAct for their quick response to the scene.

He also thanked students and families for their patience and understanding during the day.

“We are a family,” he said. “Together, we will move forward.”

You can watch the full video below:

Olathe community - following today's events at Olathe East, please take a moment to watch this video message from Superintendent Dr. Yeager. Thank you to our Olathe community for your support, understanding and care for one another today. We truly are an Olathe family. Posted by Olathe Public Schools on Friday, March 4, 2022

