Thomas, Jackson led Jayhawks swat No. 19 Oklahoma 73-67

Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas finished the regular season with a 73-67 win over No. 19 Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks had a sensational performance from the duo of guard Aniya Thomas and center Taiyanna Jackson.

Thomas led all scorers with 19 points and also logged 4 steals. Jackson was the second leading scorer with 18 points while also being a dominant presence at the rim. She rejected four Sooners shots.

KU as a whole played exceptional defense, holding Oklahoma to only 31.6 percent shooting from the floor and 27.5 percent from three point territory.

The real difference in the game was the Jayhawks ability to score downlow. Kansas scored 20 points more in the paint than Oklahoma did.

Kansas (20-8, 11-7 in Big 12) will next play in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Jayhawks finish as a fourth seed and will play in the Quarterfinals against the fifth seed on Friday, March 11.

