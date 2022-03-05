Advertisement

Parents, kids reunite following frightening shooting at Olathe East High School

Students were locked down for much of the day and parents were keeping in touch by phone.
By Angie Ricono and Taylor Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Olathe East parents are back with their kids after a frightening day at Olathe East High School.

Emotions were running high Friday afternoon as students were brought to their parents and families again.

Some parents said they don’t want to take time with their loved ones for granted, especially a day like this one.

KCTV5′s Taylor Johnson and Angie Ricono spoke to families throughout the day.

