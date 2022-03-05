Advertisement

Olathe planning to welcome students back to class on Monday, will fully investigate Friday’s events at Olathe East

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps(Google Maps)
By Nick Sloan and Abby Dodge
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe School District said school will be in session on Monday and it will fully investigate Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School.

The district, in a statement, said they will welcome all students and staff back to school on Monday.

Increased counseling services will be available for everyone.

The statement also indicated that Friday’s events will be “fully” investigated.

Full statement:

“As you can imagine, our community is still working through the events of yesterday morning, and as a school district and community, what we need most right now is time. We need time to fully investigate and understand all that transpired and time to care for our community. The Olathe Public Schools has an amazing partnership with our local law enforcement and we are currently working together to fully investigate yesterday’s events. In terms of next steps, we are ready to welcome all students and staff back to school on Monday with increased counseling services available for students and staff who may need additional support. We are fortunate to be surrounded by a community who supports our focus on safe learning environments and has invested money into safety infrastructure in our buildings. We are a strong, tight-knit community in Olathe and we are thankful for the outpouring of support that we have seen from our local neighbors, as well as those across the state of Kansas.”

