FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday with a chance of rain

Get ready for a warm and windy day Kansas City! Temperatures are starting out near 60° and we’ll warm into the 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a strong south wind that will blow between 18 and 25 miles per hour, with gusts as strong as 40 mph possible. There is a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms into this evening with the stronger storms more likely in northern Missouri. With that said, anyone in the region could get a stronger, fast-moving storm with gusty winds and hail later this afternoon into this evening, so be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts, like from the KCTV5 app! Colder air moves in tomorrow with additional rain chances in the afternoon and evening that could turn into snow before sunrise on Monday.

