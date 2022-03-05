FORECAST: Scattered severe weather possible north of Kansas City

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to race across the area this evening. A tornado watch is in effect for Northern Missouri until 8PM. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and/or a tornado is possible this evening. After these storms move out of the area cold air will move in and drop temperatures into the 30s overnight. By Sunday morning temperatures will have dropped near freezing just about everywhere. We may start out with plenty of sunshine Sunday but clouds quickly increase by the afternoon as another storm system approaches from the south. This will bring widespread rain and a few storms to the area. Cold air will work its way into this system bringing a wintry mix and perhaps a full changeover to snow late Sunday night. Monday may offer a few flurries before sunrise but dry conditions are expected for most of the day.

