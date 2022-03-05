FORECAST: Saturday stays warm, but winter returns beginning Sunday

The evening and overnight hours look to be very Spring-like with warm temperatures and a little humidity in the air. Saturday morning will be very mild with area temperatures in the upper fifties making the morning air feel like you’re waking up in the tropics. A few scattered showers are possible Saturday morning into the early afternoon hours with a chance for storms along a cold front late in the day. The chance for rain will be close to 50%. Sunday will be a much colder day as highs struggle to reach the upper 40s followed by evening rain showers that cloud mix with snow after sunset. The snow is not likely to accumulate much with most areas seeing anywhere from nothing to about an inch.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.