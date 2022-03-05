Family members, attorneys react to sentencing of former Kansas City police officer Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – A judge sentenced a former Kansas City police officer Friday to six years for the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

Judge J. Dale Youngs found Eric DeValkenaere guilty last November of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

DeValkenaere shot Lamb in December of 2019 as Lamb was backing a truck into a garage where he lived following a car chase.

During the bench trial, Judge Youngs ruled the chase had ended and DeValkenaere and his partner did not have a warrant, probable cause, or permission to be on private property where the shooting happened. DeValkenaere’s attorneys say he shot Lamb because Lamb pointed a gun at his partner.

On Friday, Lamb’s family members asked the judge for the maximum sentence during victim impact statements. Prosecutors requested nine years in prison.

“I was floored, I could not breathe,” Cameron Lamb’s Mother Laurie Bey said about her son’s death. “All I ask is you will please make this sentence mean something. Former detective DeValkenaere...he will get to serve time and he will still get to sit down and break bread with his family.”

“Now his (Lamb’s) three children have no father. His sisters have no brother. His mother and father have no son,” Cameron Lamb’s stepfather Aquil Bey said. “No matter how many accommodations or awards he (DeValkenaere) has received in his life he is not above the law.”

DeValkenaere’s defense attorneys and family members asked the judge for a more lenient sentence, stating DeValkenaere served his community for more than 20 years as a law enforcement officer without any disciplinary actions and won a lifesaving award.

DeValkenaere’s father, brother, son and wife told the judge about DeValkenaere relationship with his family and community.

“Eric had no malice in his heart. A lot has been made about nine seconds,” DeValkenaere’s Frank Rorabaugh said. “In a few moments he was forced into an impossible situation.”

“He would never use his duty weapon unless it was in defense of himself or someone else,” DeValkenaere’s wife Sarah DeValkenaere said.

Judge J. Dale Youngs sentenced DeValkenaere to three years for the second-degree involuntary manslaughter charge and six years for the armed criminal action charge. The sentences will run concurrently for a total incarceration of six years.

“Murder and involuntary manslaughter arising from criminal negligence are two different things,” Judge Youngs said. “Eric DeValkenaere is not Derek Chauvin who murdered George Floyd.”

The Jackson County prosecuting attorney and defense attorneys spoke after the sentencing hearing.

“He does not deserve what has happened to him for doing what he thought was necessary to protect his partner,” DeValkenaere’s defense attorney Sean Patrick McCauley said. “We look forward to the day when Eric is exonerated of these charges.”

“What happened today was the rule of law spoke,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “This office did not ask for one day more than we should have for this case.”

Following the sentencing Lamb’s family gathered outside of the courthouse. “This is something I will never get over for the rest of my natural life,” Laurie Bey said.

Last month Judge Youngs issued a ruling granting that DeValkenaere could remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.