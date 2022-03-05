Advertisement

Arrest made in triple-shooting that killed 2, injured young child

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A suspect wanted in a Kansas City triple-shooting that killed two and wounded a young child is in custody.

David Emerson, 18, was taken into custody on Friday night after a standoff with police in Kansas City.

Emerson was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police identified the two adults killed: 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson and 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford.

The standoff happened Friday night in the 12700 block of East 59th Terrace in Kansas City.

