18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged in Friday’s shooting that wounded two people at Olathe East High School.

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.

A probable cause statement said Elmore tried to shoot and kill school resource officer Erik Clark.

Clark was one of two individuals wounded in the shooting. A school administrator was also wounded in the shooting, but there’s been no official charge announced for that yet according to court records.

He was booked into the Johnson County jail just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

No first appearance has been announced for him, as Elmore remains hospitalized following Friday’s shooting.

Olathe East administrator Kaleb Stoppel and Olathe East school resource officer Erik Clark were wounded in the shooting, but released on Friday and are expected to recover.

Clark has been a school resource officer at Olathe East for seven years. His actions are being credited for saving lives on Friday.

He was the first to report the shooting and applied a tourniquet on himself before help arrived.

A $1 million bond has been listed in Johnson County jail records.

