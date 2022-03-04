(Western Missouri Medical Center)

Careers at WMMC

Are you looking for a rewarding career in healthcare? Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) strives to build a career culture that empowers our employees to provide quality healthcare to our region while developing themselves and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Our organization is dedicated to fostering a diverse working environment where the team feels more like a family. Plus, we offer competitive wages and low-nurse-to-patient ratios. Not only is our mission to be the healthcare provider of choice, it is to be an employer of choice as well – because we know that our most valuable resource is our people.

Current Openings at WMMC

Our employees are the most important part of our success and culture. Regardless of your career path, employees at WMMC have an opportunity to make a big impact on our organization and in the lives of our patients.

WMMC has opportunities in clinical and non-clinical areas. We are glad that you have decided to seek out a career at WMMC and hope that you will choose to be part of our team that puts patients first.

Now hiring for the following positions in Warrensburg, MO:

Registered Nurses (RNs) for ICU, ER, OB, and Med Surg positions

Certified & Registered Respiratory Therapists (RTs)

***Right now, we’re offering a $30,000 sign-on bonus for open Registered Nurse & Respiratory Therapist positions!**

Learn more and APPLY TODAY at:

https://wmmc.com/careers/

