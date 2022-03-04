Roger Kemp dies at age 77

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leawood man who turned the murder of his daughter into a mission to protect others has died. Roger Kemp, the father of Ali Kemp, died Tuesday at the age of 77.

It’s been almost 20 years since the brutal crime, and for nearly as long, a self-defense education program in her name has taught people how to protect themselves.

“He often said if we save one life out there, this program will all be worth it,” said Jill Leiker.

Leiker is the executive director of The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation, created by Roger Kemp in his daughter’s name to teach self-defense. Leiker and her team have taught more than 70-thousand girls and women across the United States. At nearly every workshop, Kemp was there, telling Ali’s story. Leiker once asked how he did it.

“He said, ‘You know, Jill, I had two choices when this happened. I could stay in bed and pull the covers over my head. Or I could get up and try to help and make a difference,’” Leiker recalled. “And that’s what he did.”

In June 2002, Ali Kemp was 19, working as a pool attendant at her neighborhood pool when she was found beaten to death inside the pool house.

Police had a sketch but no name. Roger Kemp contacted Lamar advertising and convinced them to put the sketch on billboards. Two years later, a tip came in leading to the arrest of her killer in Connecticut. The billboard approach would later be adopted by police departments across the nation.

“He made significant contributions,” said Paul Morrison.

Morrison, who is now an attorney in private practice, was the Johnson County District Attorney at the time and prosecuted Ali Kemp’s killer.

“He was a real successful businessman, and frankly, one of the things that he did was, he used his business acumen and his intellect to help the police solve that crime,” Morrison said.

For his work, on both fronts, President Barak Obama awarded Roger Kemp the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2011. It is the second-highest civilian award.

“The President said, ‘Roger, your story resonated with me, because I have daughters too,’” Leiker recounted.

Now, a new billboard will be seen across the metro with Roger Kemp’s face on it. Lamar Advertising, which Kemp convinced to donate billboard space dedicated to finding Ali Kemp’s killer, is now displaying electronic billboards honoring Roger Kemp.

(Submitted to KCTV5 News)

He will no longer be at self-defense workshops in-person, but they and the foundation will continue.

“And the empowerment from those messages will always be his voice,” said Leiker.

Roger Kemp is survived by his wife and two sons.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation at www.takedefense.org. Cards can be mailed to The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation at: 6518 Vista Drive, Shawnee, KS 66218.

