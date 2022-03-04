Pet of the Day: Tyreek

Tyreek is a handsome stripey boy with the best tail!

He is a little shy around new people but, once he warms up, he is a very affectionate and playful guy!

Tyreek loves other cats and would love to go to a home with feline friends. He would do well in a home with gentle dogs or kiddos, too.

This handsome guy is sure to make your days brighter!

You can meet Tyreek in the cattery at Gardner Pet Supply during open hours. You can also apply at mscrescue.org.

