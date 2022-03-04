(Lakeview Village)

Located in Lenexa, Kansas, Lakeview Village offers charming neighborhood-style living for today’s active older adults. We seek employees who share our core values of integrity, growth, respect, optimism and community. Lakeview Village offers a wide variety of career opportunities in areas such as child development, dining services, facilities, healthcare, and rehabilitative therapy.

Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas is looking to add caring and dedicated individuals to provide quality services to various positions.

Join us for open interviews on Thursdays from 1pm – 3pm.

9100 Park Street

Lenexa, KS 66215

Teacher

At Lakeview Village, all Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines are being followed, and we go above and beyond with our safety measures to ensure the health and safety of our staff, children and residents is top priority. Small class sizes allow for personalized education and attention for each child.

Lakeview Child Development Center provides a nurturing, fun, and positive environment designed to promote the development of the whole child, as well as the interactions that promote meaningful relationships among the children and Lakeview Village Retirement Community residents.

The Child Development Center operates Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and shifts will vary during those times.

Catering/Event Staff

The main purpose of this position is to maintain a high quality of service and hospitality for Lakeview Village residents and guests by providing exceptional service at all assigned catering events. This includes setup, service, and tear down of all assigned events.

Cook

The primary purpose of this position is to guarantee the highest level of hospitality and satisfaction for Lakeview Village residents and guests by providing quality food and service.

Server

Part-Time Dining Room Servers provide the highest level of hospitality, service, and satisfaction for Lakeview Village resident meals. The health and safety of our team members and residents is top priority during the response to COVID-19. Masks are required, each employee, resident and visitor is screened on a daily basis to ensure our community remains healthy and our residents get the best service possible. We ask our servers to commit to 3 shifts per week.

Busser/Food Runner

Clears tables after diners have finished and resets table for next customer. Ensures all tables are clean, safe and sanitized and that all cutlery, napkins, and table accessories are in place and in good order. Assist the server, host, and manager in providing the best possible dining experience for our guests.

Social Services Administrative Assistant

Healthcare Positions:

Licensed Practical Nurse

CNA

CMA

Home Health Aide

Home Health LPN

Home Health RN/PRN; Occupational Therapist

Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant

For these positions and more, visit www.lakeviewvillage.org/careers

These job descriptions in no way state or imply that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying these positions. Employees may be required to follow other job-related instructions and to perform other job-related duties as requested, subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and standards.

Lakeview Village is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.