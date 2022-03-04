Kansas City metro hockey rinks letting kids try hockey for free on Saturday

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids this weekend, Saturday is national “Try Hockey For Free Day,” and there are four rinks in or near the Kansas City area taking part.

The event is open to boys and girls aged 4-10 at the following locations and times on Saturday:

Line Creek Ice Arena (Kansas City, MO): 10:30am-12:30pm

Independence Community Ice (Independence, MO): 2:00-3:00pm, OR, 3:15pm-4:15pm

KC Ice Center (Shawnee, KS): 3:00-4:00pm

Bode Ice Arena (St. Joseph, MO) 11:00am-12:30pm

Organizers are asking participants to please pre-register. They released the following information on what people should bring and what will be provided:

What to bring: We encourage those who have access to equipment to please bring it. We suggest bringing (if possible):

- A loose-fitting pair of sweatpants or snow pants - A pair of gloves (they don’t need to be hockey gloves- mittens are fine) - A helmet (a bike helmet will work too) - A Smile!

What will be provided: We have skates and a limited amount of equipment (helmets, gloves and sticks) available for you to borrow. If you have any equipment questions, please let us know.

On-Ice Experience: We will have plenty of coaches, skating instructors and players on hand to give your child a great youth hockey experience. They will get an opportunity to learn the basic skills of youth hockey and enjoy their first game!

