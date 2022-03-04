Former Kansas City police officer Eric DeValkenaere sentenced in death of Cameron Lamb

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- A former Kansas City police detective has been sentenced to six years in prison for fatally shooting a Black man who was backing a pickup truck into a garage in 2019.

Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced Friday afternoon to three years for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and six years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run at the same time.

He was convicted in November of killing 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere will not go to prison immediately after his sentencing, however.

Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled in February that the former detective will be allowed to remain free while he appeals his conviction. DeValkenaere’s attorneys had argued he was not a threat to flee.

Testimony during the trial

The defense argued during the trial DeValkenaere must be found not guilty because officers had reasonable suspicion and a duty to investigate Lamb because he was chasing after another vehicle driven by a woman Lamb dated at speeds of 60-90 miles per hour.

Defense attorney Dawn Parsons said DeValkenaere was doing his job. She said a vehicle going 60 to 90 mph, weaving into other lanes of traffic and running a red light was as dangerous as a bullet.

Prosecutors argued that officers didn’t have proof of a crime, a warrant or permission to be on private property. They also said Lamb had limited use of his left hand due to an injury in 2015 and later suggested the gun and ammunition may have been planted throughout the trial.

Dr. David Clymer, an orthopedic surgeon, said Lamb could have likely used his left hand. Clymer said he reviewed medical records and watched social media videos posted of Lamb.

The trial featured emotional testimony from both witnesses for the prosecution and defense. DeValkenaere took the stand in his own defense, while Lamb’s mother took the stand.

DeValkenaere said he saw Lamb pull a gun and raise it toward Kansas City Police Sgt. Troy Schwalm, his partner. He said he would not have shot Lamb had Lamb not pointed the gun at his Schwalm.

Lamb’s mother took the stand and displayed photos of her son. Photos included Lamb with his children.

In its motion to judgement of acquittal, the defense said the State has “failed prove the elements of the crime alleged in the indictment” and “failed to establish by proof which comes up to the requirements for submission to the jury in a criminal case that the defendant committed the alleged offense with the requisite mental state.”

In its response to that motion, the state argued that DeValkenaere “did not announce himself as police” and later fired his gun at Lamb four times. They also argue that cell phone records indicate Lamb was on the phone with one hand and showing is other hand to Schwalm.

Case received national attention

The case was among those cited by a group of civil rights organizations in a petition urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the Kansas City Police Department.

It was a case often cited in demonstrations across Kansas City.

Lamb’s family also met with former President Donald Trump in 2020 at The White House.

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, which helps support the legal defense of police officers the organization believes are wrongfully charged, came to the assistance of DeValkenaere.

