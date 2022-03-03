Advertisement

Ukrainian flags top seller on Amazon’s lawn and garden section

By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Across the United States and the world, there’s been strong support for Ukraine as it endures an invasion from Russia.

Whether it’s the form of weapons, diplomatic, humanitarian or symbolic support, it’s hard to miss.

That now includes Amazon’s Best Seller’s list.

As of 6 p.m. on March 2, the Ukrainian flag is the top seller in Amazon’s Patio, Lawn and Garden section. It’s also the fourth-highest seller.

American flags are also increasing in sales, as they appear throughout the list.

In the Kansas City metro area, several buildings have been lit up in blue and yellow to honor the Ukrainians. There have also been demonstrations to offer support for the country.

