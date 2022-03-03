Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of war near nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy warns of attacks on nuclear facilities
Even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is...
EXPLAINER: The danger of Russia’s strike on a nuclear plant
Flares light up Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid a Russian attack.
RAW: Flares seen near Ukrainian nuclear plant amid attack
FORECAST: A Friday in the 70s
FORECAST: A beautiful Friday in the 70s, but rain chances loom later
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs