Some question safety of intersection where truck crashed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One day after a fiery crash killed two city workers, some are questioning the safety of the intersection where the wreck happened.

Even though the cause of the accident is still under investigation, some businesses around the area said it highlights the dangers of the intersection.

On Tuesday, Colt Stone was working at Equipment Share on Front Street trying to rent out equipment. Then, the day abruptly changed.

“There are typically sirens going off around, so it’s not something that makes you perk up when you hear sirens,” Stone said. “This time happened to be a little bit different.”

The authorities said a city garbage truck was getting off the ramp on northbound I-435 and turning onto Front Street when the driver lost control of the truck.

The truck hit a concrete median barrier, tipped over on its side, and caught on fire.

“The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and, unfortunately, there was a guy on fire crawling out of the truck,” Stone said.

There were three employees in the truck. Sadly, one died at the scene.

The other two were taken to the hospital with serious and critical injuries. One of them later died.

Stone said he felt so helpless in that moment.

“There wasn’t anything really that we could do,” Stone said. “The traffic was starting to get real backed up and we’re a couple hundred yards away from the fire. But, we do have fire extinguishers here. But, it wasn’t anything that was going to be capable of putting out a fire of that magnitude.”

Business officials in the area said it’s an incident they won’t forget. However, numerous people said it isn’t the first time an accident has occurred here.

On KCPD’s High Crash Locations for the second quarter of 2021, I-435 and Front Street is ranked number seven.

The leading cause of crashes: lane violations.

“The way that the road kind of crisscrosses, it’s a little confusing if you’re not familiar with the area,” said Stone.

Some area business officials hope the traffic patterns for the area can be looked at and, potentially, changed.

Once again, the cause of this recent accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.