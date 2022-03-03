Roger Kemp, father of Ali Kemp, passes away at 77

LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) --- Roger Kemp, the father of Ali Kemp, passed away at the age of 77 on Monday.

Ali Kemp was murdered in Leawood in 2002.

Following her murder, Roger Kemp worked to bring justice for her. He purchased billboards and launched a campaign to find her murderer.

“He led with a kind demeanor and a strength to not be denied. He worked tirelessly to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice, and it was through this pursuit that he, alongside LAMAR Advertising, created a billboard campaign which focused upon finding her murderer,” the Ali Kemp Foundation said in a statement. “This initiative prompted law enforcement agencies, both locally and on a national scale, to adopt the same concept which resulted in the apprehension of hundreds of murderers.”

The Ali Kemp Foundation promotes and teaches self-defense courses for women and girls.

Over 70,000 women have been trained across the United States since the foundation was launched.

“Roger’s faith in the American justice system; his belief that 99 percent of the world is good, his powerful love for his daughter Ali and sons Tyler and Drew and his deep dedication to wife Kathy drove him every day, fighting the good fight, to make our world a better place,” the foundation added. “Roger founded the Ali Kemp Educational Foundation with the mantra that “I don’t care what it cost to do this program, if we save one life out there it’s worth it”.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed here.

