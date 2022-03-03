Potential for widespread wildfires begs Gov. to issue state of emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The potential for widespread wildfires has again begged Governor Laura Kelly to issue a state of emergency declaration in preparation.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says on Thursday, March 3, Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration emergency due to the potential for wildland grass fires throughout the Sunflower State on Friday and Saturday.

The Office said the declaration will allow the state to prepare aerial firefighting assets from the Kansas Forest Service for an instantaneous response to any fires that may start.

“I urge all Kansans to be vigilant,” said Kelly. “Even a single spark is enough to touch off a fire that can spread rapidly and destroy farmland, homes and public infrastructure.”

The Office also said the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka partially on Friday morning to keep in contact with county emergency offices and monitor weather conditions.

“Conditions for significant wildfires are at an historic high across Kansas,” said Mark Neely, Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service. “Any ignition source could cause a wildfire that will grow rapidly and burn aggressively. Help your local firefighters by checking and rechecking previously completed brush piles to make sure they are completely extinguished.”

According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, strong winds and low humidity with an abundance of dry vegetation will again cause extreme fire danger throughout the state on Saturday afternoon.

