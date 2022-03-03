Advertisement

Man convicted of fatally shooting mother of his children in 2018

Damon Kerr has been convicted of second-degree murder.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has convicted a man of fatally shooting the mother of his three children in 2018.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 46-year-old Damon Kerr was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He will be sentenced on May 6.

According to court record, KCPD officers went to the 3400 block of E. 54th St. that November after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Donna McKeown in the front seat of a Dodge Avenger. She had been shot in the neck.

Ultimately, McKeown was declared dead at the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office states that McKeown was the mother of three of Kerr’s children. Kerr initially denied shooting her.

