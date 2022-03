Jonathon McCoy, Partner and Lead Advisor with Market Advisory Group, talks with Grace about tax liabilities that can take a big bite out of your retirement savings. He also answers a viewer question on Roth IRAs. If you have questions, you can submit them at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.