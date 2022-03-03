Kansas City family pushes for answers in death investigation case

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One Kansas City family is hoping sharing their loved one’s story will bring forth answers on how she died.

Asia Maynard was a 29-year-old mother of four. Her family said she went out on a date and never returned home.

Maynard’s sister Teara said she told her when and who she was going out with. The call she was anticipating after the date never came.

“She was supposed to come over Saturday and she never showed,” Teara Maynard said. “I called her phone. Kept calling. It went straight to voicemail. That wasn’t like her.”

Teara filed a missing person’s report. Shortly after police told her they’d found her sister, dead near 35th and Indiana.

“It was like a piece of me had died,” Maynard said. “That was my best friend. We were all close.”

The Maynard’s are a close family of 13. Asia herself was a single mother of four.

“She loved her babies. She loved family and liked to be around family,” Maynard said. “They also have questions. They always ask, ‘what happened to momma’ I don’t even know what to tell them because we really don’t really know. That’s what we need answers on.”

KCTV5 received a statement from KCPD.

The department said detectives and the medical examiners conduct an initial investigation, “In this case that initial indication is there are no signs of foul play at this time.”

Maynard’s family doesn’t believe that’s true.

“When we go view the body she had blood in her eyes and in her ears,” Maynard said. “You know, how is that natural?

Her family hopes time can bring answers and healing.

“It’s hard for us to grieve,” Maynard said. “I can’t even grieve like I want because I’m so focused on what really happened to my sister, you know.”

KCPD said the medical examiner will make the final determination for cause of death, which could take months.

