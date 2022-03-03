IPD takes man armed with machete into custody

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has taken a man into custody who was armed with a machete, which led to a road being closed and SWAT being called to the scene.

The IPD said more than one person called just before 8:30 a.m. saying that there was a man near the intersection of Truman Road and Yuma Avenue waving a machete around.

When officers arrived, the 34-year-old man refused to follow their directions.

As such, the road was blocked for about an hour as they tried to negotiate with him.

Ultimately, SWAT had to come to the scene and a less-lethal round (a rubber bullet) was used. It struck the man and distanced him long enough that officers were able to take him into custody.

The IPD said it appeared this man was “suffering from some sort of mental health issue.”

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Also, officers discovered that this man had several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.