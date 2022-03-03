Gov. Laura Kelly announces $160 million for Kansas childcare providers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday $160 million in grants available for childcare providers in Kansas. The third round of Child Care Sustainability Grants will aid child care providers in meeting the costs of operating their businesses through the remaining impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we grow the economy, these grants will provide the continued support our childcare facilities need to stay open and ensure that Kansas families have access to safe, quality child care.” Kelly said. “This support will help our childcare facilities, it will help Kansas parents, and it will help our economy.”

Qualifying childcare providers are guaranteed nine months of payments ranging from $1,800 per month for family childcare programs to $18,000 per month for large centers. In addition, the providers will be eligible for an additional five months of funding either in the same amount or more, depending on the utilization of the grants during the first nine months.

“When COVID-19 hit, we were so thankful that we were still able to be open and be there for our parents and the children who needed a safe and familiar place to go,” said Kristele Blessings of Precious Blessings Development Center in Topeka, which received $20,000 in grants during the first two cycles. “During that time, we as a small business took a hit when some of our parents weren’t able to work due to the pandemic and we lost some of our expected income.”

The grant program will be administered by Child Care Aware of Kansas. The grant application is available from March 1-Nov. 30 at www.ks.childcareaware.org. Grant money may be used for personnel costs, rent/mortgage, utilities, personal protective equipment, goods or services, purchases of or updates to equipment and supplies, and mental health supports.

To be considered for funding, newly licensed or established child care programs must maintain an active permanent license with Kansas Department of Health and Environment, whether they remain open or temporarily closed. Funds may be used for any normal operational expenses, additional expenses the child care program has due to meeting CDC guidance for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and other activities necessary to maintain or resume the operation of programs.

Rounds 1 and 2 of the Child Care Sustainability Grants provided $97 million in support to Kansas child care providers. Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates that nearly 211,000 children were impacted by the grants.

