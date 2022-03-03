Back in the 70s for Friday, but rain chances for the weekend

Clear skies overnight helped temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s this morning. After the chilly start east/southeast winds should help us warm pretty quickly today. Still on track to reach close to 70 degrees this afternoon with increasing clouds. We could see a slight chance of rain in northern Missouri late this evening, otherwise best chance still holds for Saturday. A line of showers and storms could form ahead of a cold front but the risk for severe weather still looks to stay in northern Missouri. Then we stay mostly dry for Sunday. Next system doesn’t arrive until after sunset where colder air moves in and brings the chance of a wintry mix before changing over to snow early Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.