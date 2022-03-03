Advertisement

Back in the 70s for Friday, but rain chances for the weekend

We're back in the 70s Friday, but there could be some showers on tap for this weekend.
By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies overnight helped temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s this morning. After the chilly start east/southeast winds should help us warm pretty quickly today. Still on track to reach close to 70 degrees this afternoon with increasing clouds. We could see a slight chance of rain in northern Missouri late this evening, otherwise best chance still holds for Saturday. A line of showers and storms could form ahead of a cold front but the risk for severe weather still looks to stay in northern Missouri. Then we stay mostly dry for Sunday. Next system doesn’t arrive until after sunset where colder air moves in and brings the chance of a wintry mix before changing over to snow early Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: A Friday in the 70s
FORECAST: A beautiful Friday in the 70s, but rain chances loom later
Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-60s by lunchtime, followed by afternoon highs in...
FORECAST: Expect a cloudy, windy finish to the workweek
FORECAST: A Thursday in the 50s, before we get back into the 70s
KCTV5 News
A cooler Thursday in the 50s, but we’ll be right back to the 70s soon