Cooler temperatures on Thursday, but still warm

Cooler air will move in on Thursday, so make the best of this mild evening. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight. Temperatures will slip to near 60 degrees by the middle evening hours before dipping into the middle 50s at midnight.

The wind overnight will turn to the northeast, sending temperatures to near 40 degrees by daybreak.

You can expect a much different feeling day on Thursday.

The weekend looks rainy both Saturday and Sunday, with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday. It’s too early to forecast how strong the storms will be, but we are keeping a keen eye on the potential for our first severe storm of the season.

