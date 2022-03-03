Advertisement

Cooler temperatures on Thursday, but still warm

We’re not going to see temperatures in the 80s, but it won’t exactly be cold
It will be cooler tomorrow, but it's still going to be warm. We could have storms over the weekend, so keep an eye on the forecast.
By Gary Amble
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler air will move in on Thursday, so make the best of this mild evening. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight. Temperatures will slip to near 60 degrees by the middle evening hours before dipping into the middle 50s at midnight.

The wind overnight will turn to the northeast, sending temperatures to near 40 degrees by daybreak.

You can expect a much different feeling day on Thursday.

The weekend looks rainy both Saturday and Sunday, with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday. It’s too early to forecast how strong the storms will be, but we are keeping a keen eye on the potential for our first severe storm of the season.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: A Thursday in the 50s, before we get back into the 70s
KCTV5 News
Afternoon update: Forecast for March 2
FORECAST: Record highs today, but the warmth won't stick around forever