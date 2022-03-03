1 dead following crash involving motorcycle, city bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a metro bus Thursday morning in Kansas City, according to police.

Police and emergency crews responded at 11:10 a.m. to 75th Street and Prospect Avenue, near U.S. 71 Highway, for a crash involving a city bus and a motorcycle.

The investigation has determined that a Honda CBR motorcycle was going east when it collided with the ATA bus, which was going west and turning left onto a private drive in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was killed in the collision.

No one else was hurt, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The driver was the only person on the bus.

Officers blocked off E. 75th Street between 71 Highway and Prospect Avenue while the department’s Accident Investigation Unit worked the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

