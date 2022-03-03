Advertisement

1 dead following crash involving motorcycle, city bus

The scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and Kansas City metro bus Thursday morning...
The scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and Kansas City metro bus Thursday morning shut down 75th Street near U.S. 71 Highway.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan and Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a metro bus Thursday morning in Kansas City, according to police.

Police and emergency crews responded at 11:10 a.m. to 75th Street and Prospect Avenue, near U.S. 71 Highway, for a crash involving a city bus and a motorcycle.

The investigation has determined that a Honda CBR motorcycle was going east when it collided with the ATA bus, which was going west and turning left onto a private drive in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was killed in the collision.

No one else was hurt, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The driver was the only person on the bus.

Officers blocked off E. 75th Street between 71 Highway and Prospect Avenue while the department’s Accident Investigation Unit worked the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

