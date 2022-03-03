Advertisement

3 Blue Valley schools, Shawnee Mission East move on to next round of boys basketball state playoffs

The high school basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday, with a focus on the Sunflower State.
By Jared Koller, Neal Jones and Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The high school basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday, with a focus on the Sunflower State.

There were a few upsets on Wednesday, most notably Shawnee Mission East defeating Shawnee Mission South 54-51.

Check out the highlights from different games above.

SCORES:

Blue Valley Northwest 79, Shawnee Mission West 50.

Olathe North 56, Harmon 46

Shawnee Mission Northwest 76, Wyandotte 48.

Blue Valley 48, Blue Valley West 44

Blue Valley North 63, Olathe Northwest 56

Shawnee Mission East 54, Shawnee Mission South 51

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5's Top 5
Top 5: Rivalries
Blue Valley Northwest football team advances to first ever state title game
Mill Valley to play for fifth state title in seven years following win against St. Thomas Aquinas
Second half surge sends Fort Osage to the state title game