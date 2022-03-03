3 Blue Valley schools, Shawnee Mission East move on to next round of boys basketball state playoffs
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The high school basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday, with a focus on the Sunflower State.
There were a few upsets on Wednesday, most notably Shawnee Mission East defeating Shawnee Mission South 54-51.
Check out the highlights from different games above.
SCORES:
Blue Valley Northwest 79, Shawnee Mission West 50.
Olathe North 56, Harmon 46
Shawnee Mission Northwest 76, Wyandotte 48.
Blue Valley 48, Blue Valley West 44
Blue Valley North 63, Olathe Northwest 56
Shawnee Mission East 54, Shawnee Mission South 51
