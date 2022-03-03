2 killed in Clinton County head-on crash, including Kansas City man

LATHROP, MO (KCTV) - A two-vehicle head-on collision in Clinton County killed two people and hospitalized one Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:32 p.m. two miles east of Lathrop, MO, on Missouri 116 Highway. A 2019 Ford was heading east on the highway, when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Ford pickup head-on, flipping both vehicles, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both drivers died in the crash, and the passenger of the second vehicle was hospitalized in Liberty.

The driver of the car that crossed the center line was identified as 36-year-old Christopher McCubbin, of Polo, MO. The other driver was 73-year-old Lance Romig, of Kansas City, MO. The passenger who was hospitalized was identified as Cory Day, 74, of Gladstone. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, but the passenger was not, the crash report states.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and Lathrop Fire Department had responded to the scene.

