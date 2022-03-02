Advertisement

Wanted: Timothy Bower

Timothy Bower.
Timothy Bower.(Provided by the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 63-year-old Timothy Bower is a wanted man and three different warrants have been issued.

There are two warrants out of Jackson County for sex offender registration violation. There is also one for burglary.

Bower’s last known address was near 7th and Virginia in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

Bower is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He does not have any tattoos that the authorities know about.

Anyone who knows where he is should call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

