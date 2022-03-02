Advertisement

Victim identified in last week’s fatal crash on I-70 in Independence

By Nick Sloan and Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The identity of the person killed in last week’s fatal crash on I-70 has been identified.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. February 20th on eastbound Interstate 70 just west of Noland Road.

The victim, who has been identified as 26-year-old Bryan Marquez from Independence, was driving a Ford van when they reportedly lost control and struck another vehicle.

After striking the vehicle, they then also hit a barrier.

Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car hit by the van was not injured.

