Suspect wanted in fatal crash and shooting arrested after standoff in Bonner Springs

The man arrested in Wednesday's standoff in Bonner Springs had been wanted in a KCMO fatal...
The man arrested in Wednesday's standoff in Bonner Springs had been wanted in a KCMO fatal crash and a KCK shooting, police say.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A man wanted in a January fatal crash in Kansas City, MO, and a later shooting in KCK was arrested Wednesday morning after a standoff at a Bonner Springs home.

Yucasante Oropreza, 20, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. and transported to the Wyandotte County jail, where he awaits bond. Bonner Springs police had surrounded a home on North Park Avenue near Highview Avenue, and talked the suspect into leaving the home and surrendering peacefully.

Kansas City police had been trying to locate Oropreza in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in the city on Jan. 8. Oropreza was also wanted in a Kansas City, KS, shooting.

KCTV5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

