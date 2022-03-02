Roeland Park house fire displaces 1 Wednesday morning

ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An overnight house fire significantly damaged a Roeland Park house, displacing a woman but injuring no one.

Crews responded to the house fire on Birch Street near 51st Street just before 3:30 a.m., quickly dousing the flames and bringing the fire under control. During that time, though, the home took major damage and was deemed unlivable.

The fire itself mostly stayed near the screened-in front porch, but smoke damage spread through the house, according to the fire department.

The displaced woman did not suffer any injuries. She told crews she has family nearby she can stay with.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.