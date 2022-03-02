Advertisement

Recent report finds Kansans pay some of the highest property taxes in nation

WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Property Taxes by State.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found Kansans are among those who pay the highest property taxes in the nation.

Each year, WalletHub.com says the average American household spends $2,471 on real-estate property taxes and another $445 for residents in the 27 states with vehicle property taxes.

With such high costs, the personal-finance website said it is no surprise that over $14 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year according to the National Tax Lien Association.

With that in mind, WalletHub said it has released its recent 2022′s Property Taxes by State report, which determines who pays the most relative to the state they live in. The report compares home and vehicle taxes throughout the nation.

Source: WalletHub

The Sunflower State ranked in the half of states with the highest property taxes, ranking at number 7 in the study.

The study found Kansas’s effective real-estate tax rate was at 1.41%. On average, it said Kansans pay $3,060 in annual taxes on a $217,500 home. Meanwhile, the state’s median home value sits at $151,900. Lastly, Kansas’s annual taxes on homes priced at the state median value fall at $2,137.

For vehicle property taxes, the study found Kansas again fell in the half of states with the highest property taxes, ranking at number 43.

On average, the report indicated Kansas has an effective vehicle tax rate of 1.93%, costing Kansans with a $25,000 car about $489 this year.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, the states with the lowest property taxes are as follows:

State (Territory)Effective Real-Estate Tax RateState Median Home ValueAnnual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value
1. Hawaii0.28%$615,300$1,715
2. Alabama0.41%$142,700$587
3. Colorado0.51%$343,300$1,756
4. Louisiana0.55%$163,100$890
5. Washington, D.C.0.56%$601,500$3,378

The report indicates the states with the highest property taxes are as follows:

State (Territory)Effective Real-Estate Tax RateState Median Home ValueAnnual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value
51. New Jersey2.49%$335,600$8,392
50. Illinois2.27%$194,500$4,419
49. New Hampshire2.18%$261,700$5,701
48. Connecticut2.14%$275,400$5,898
47. Vermont 1.90%$227,700$4,329

Out of states that require vehicle property taxes, those with the lowest are as follows:

State Effective Vehicle Tax RateAnnual Taxes on $25K Car
1. Louisiana0.10%$25
2. Michigan0.61%$154
3. California0.65%$164
4. Alabama0.69%$174
5. Iowa1.00%$253

Out of states that require vehicle property taxes, those with the highest are as follows:

StateEffective Vehicle Tax RateAnnual Taxes on $25K Car
50. Virginia4.04%$1,023
49. Mississippi3.46%$875
48. Missouri 2.60%$659
47. Connecticut2.59%$656
46. South Carolina2.50%$631

States that do not require residents to pay vehicle property taxes are as follows:

  • Hawaii
  • Delaware
  • Utah
  • Idaho
  • Tennessee
  • New Mexico
  • Florida
  • Oklahoma
  • Georgia
  • Oregon
  • North Dakota
  • Washington
  • Maryland
  • Alaska
  • South Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • New York
  • Texas
  • Wisconson
  • Vermont
  • Illinois
  • New Jersey

To read the full study, click HERE.

