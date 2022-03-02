Pedestrian killed by train in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - A woman was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a train in Independence, police say.

Independence police and emergency crews responded around 8 p.m. to the scene of a train accident at 15th Street and Appleton Avenue. A woman who had been on-foot was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a Union Pacific train, according to the Independence Police Department.

Investigators are trying to determine why she was on the tracks and the circumstances of the collision.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Rachel Vanvelsan, of Independence.

No one else was injured.

