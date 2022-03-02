Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by train in Independence

A person was killed in a train collision Tuesday night in Independence. (KCTV5)
A person was killed in a train collision Tuesday night in Independence. (KCTV5)(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - A woman was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a train in Independence, police say.

Independence police and emergency crews responded around 8 p.m. to the scene of a train accident at 15th Street and Appleton Avenue. A woman who had been on-foot was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a Union Pacific train, according to the Independence Police Department.

Investigators are trying to determine why she was on the tracks and the circumstances of the collision.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Rachel Vanvelsan, of Independence.

No one else was injured.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KC area businesses raise money and support for Ukraine.
Cookies for a cause: KC area businesses supporting Ukraine after Russian invasion
Cookies for a cause: KC area businesses support Ukraine.
Cookies for a cause: KC area restaurants send support to Ukraine
A man who is accused of causing a flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. to be diverted to...
Man facing additional charges following inflight disturbance that caused American Airlines flight to be diverted to Kansas City
Belton, Missouri Police
Investigators discover GPS tracking device and pipe bombs while investigating suspected double murder-suicide in Lenexa
As the fighting continues in Ukraine, one Olathe family is determined to get a group of...
Olathe family working to get Ukrainian orphans to safety