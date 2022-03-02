Advertisement

NYPD investigating 7 attacks on Asian women in 2-hour period

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.
The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly attacked seven Asian women.

According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, these separate incidents occurred over a 2-hour period Sunday evening.

Police say the victims were struck without provocation or prior interaction.

Six of the women were hit in the face. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released by police. The man in question is seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark pants and a multi-colored backpack.

The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.
The NYPD is searching for a man they say attacked seven Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KC area businesses raise money and support for Ukraine.
Cookies for a cause: KC area businesses supporting Ukraine after Russian invasion
Cookies for a cause: KC area businesses support Ukraine.
Cookies for a cause: KC area restaurants send support to Ukraine
Residents of Lviv are making spike strips, flak jackets and camouflage.
Residents of Lviv, Ukraine gear up for a fight
FILE - The Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites...
Kyiv shrines, memorials with powerful symbolic value at risk
More baby formulas are being recalled as the CDC investigates.
Baby formula recall expands