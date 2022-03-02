Advertisement

Man charged in connection with October triple murder

Joshua A. Bell's Mugshot.
Joshua A. Bell's Mugshot.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection with a triple murder that happened in October 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 21-year-old Joshua A. Bell has been charged with three counts of accessory to second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon - subsection nine.

According to court records, Bell and others drove to a house in the area of 27th and Spruce where the victims were and opened fire. Three people were killed.

Bell’s phone stayed in the area of the vehicle involved both before and after the shooting took place.

Bell admitted to helping steal a type of ammunition that was later found at the scene of the shooting.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $500,000.

