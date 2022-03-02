Country Club Plaza may be losing some stores, but not losing appeal, experts say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Darkened storefronts and empty monikers aren’t hard to miss at the Country Club Plaza.

Several big name stores like Victoria’s Secret and Michael Kors recently left.

“I don’t know why they’re going away, though, because the Plaza’s pretty popular,” said shopper, Alison Samrany.

The pandemic shifted shoppers from brick and mortar to online, whether it be for convenience or avoiding crowds.

According to experts, while the Plaza likely took a hit because of this, it won’t stay that way.

“It will still be a jewel of Kansas City. It will still be a people magnet. Most people like being in crowds so i expect it will rebound nicely. But it will look different,” said Frank Lenk, chief economist with the Mid-America Regional Council.

Matches Boutique sits across the street from one of the empty stores. Those who work there said what they see around them isn’t a reason for worry. They also believe that the changes won’t cause the Plaza to lose its appeal.

“When visitors come to Kansas City they want to know where’s that go-to spot, that staple for Kansas City. No matter what, you’re going to say the Country Club Plaza,” said Elle Fuller, stylist at Matches Boutique.

Representatives with the Country Club Plaza gave KCTV5 the following statement on their outlook for the future:

We continue to patiently curate the right mix of tenants to ensure the ongoing success and longevity of the Plaza. The right tenant lineup will always include beloved local businesses, popular national brands and emerging retailers that resonate with our loyal customers. Tenants may close for any number of reasons, but great new retailers and restaurants will come to take their place. With differing lease terms and other business considerations, this type of change takes time. We were pleased to recently welcome Archive, Jill Marie Boutique, LensCrafters, Razzleberry, Sugah Rush Berries, Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro and an expansion to Made in Kansas City Marketplace to the Plaza. We look forward to the upcoming openings of Club Pilates, Ice Cream Bae, Lovesac, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel The Exhibition, Psycho Bunny, The Shade Store and Pure Barre and will announce other new tenants as appropriate in 2022.

