Burn ban in place for Independence until Sunday morning

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A burn ban has been put in place for Independence from now through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

“Citizens are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbeque charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water,” the city of Independence said.

If you have questions about the burn ban, you can call the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121.

